Saints Special Teams Ace J.T. Gray Lands On NFL All-Pro Team
The New Orleans Saints were one of four teams to not have a single player voted to the Pro Bowl. Not surprising, considering that the team finished with a 5-12 record and most of their top players missed a large chunk of the season with injuries.
On Friday, the Associated Press released their first and second team All-Pro squads for this season. Much to the dismay of some New Orleans fans, two ex-Saints received All-Pro honors with a few others prominent in the voting.
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson and Eagles LB Zack Baun both made this year's All-Pro team, with both getting 1st Team accolades. Other ex-Saints like FB Michael Burton (Broncos), LB Kaden Elliss (Falcons), LB Alex Anzalone (Lions), and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Eagles) received All-Pro votes after strong seasons.
For what it's worth, New Orleans LB Demario Davis and P Matthew Hayball also received All-Pro votes. Davis received six All-Pro votes, 15th among linebackers. Hayball saw two votes, ninth among punters.
The Saints did land one player on this year's All-Pro squad.
J.T. Gray
Gray, 28, is a 2024-25 2nd Team All-Pro. He received 55 votes, second only to Brenden Schooler of the Patriots (60) among special teams contributors. A backup safety, Gray had a career-best 25 total tackles this season, including 12 solo stops.
This is Gray's seventh NFL season, all with the Saints. He joined the team as an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State in 2018. Over his time in the league, Gray has consistently been one of the league's top special teamers. He played a career-high 387 special teams snaps for the Saints this season.
Gray's special teams contributions, most notably in covering punts and kickoffs, has been widely recognized in league circles for years. He was a Pro Bowler and 1st Team AP All-Pro selection in 2021.
Additionally, Gray was also a 2nd Team AP All-Pro selection in 2019. He also received All-Pro recognition from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference in 2019, 2021, and 2023.