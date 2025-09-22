Saints Star Playmaker Falling Off As Fantasy Football Star
The New Orleans Saints were crushed in Week 3, practically losing the game by halftime.
While the final score read 44-13, the game on the field was somehow even more lopsided. It was one of the more brutal losses in recent Saints memory, which should bring cause for concern for the future of the team. The offense struggled mightily, which could impact everybody, including fantasy football managers.
Mike Phillips of FanSided recently urged fantasy football managers to bench Saints star Alvin Kamara in Week 4 after New Orleans' crushing loss in Week 3.
Alvin Kamara may not be a great option in fantasy football Week 4
"Long considered a fantasy superstar thanks to his explosive speed and soft hands, Kamara is now 30 years old and tied to an abysmal supporting cast in New Orleans. After competitive efforts in the first two weeks of the season, the Saints were blown out in Seattle, losing 44-13 in an effort that will make them a prime target for people looking to advance in knockout pools around the nation," Phillips wrote. "Kamara got plenty of touches, turning 18 carries into just 42 yards and adding one catch on two targets for 14 more yards.
"Opposing teams know that Kamara is the most important player in New Orleans' attack, so expect plenty of game plans to slow him down, reducing his upside dramatically in games that the Saints can't stay afloat in early. Week 4 sees the Saints on the road again as they head to Buffalo for another potential blood bath. Even though there is temptation to roll with Kamara in hopes of garbage time goodness, another stat line much like this week's is in the offing if you opt to roll with him."
It's hard to rely on a player like Kamara when the offense is forced to throw the ball so much.
The Saints are typically trailing within the first four or five possessions of the game. This puts the offense on its heels and forces them to throw. As a result, Spencer Rattler is attempting nearly 40 passes each time out, leaving little room for production from the running game.
Even then, it seems like opposing defenses make it their mission to stop Kamara at all costs.
With limited touchdown upside because of the struggling offense, Kamara isn't an easy start option in fantasy football anymore.
More NFL: Saints May Target Surprise NFL Draft QB As Garrett Nussmeier Struggles