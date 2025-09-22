Saints May Target Surprise NFL Draft QB As Garrett Nussmeier Struggles
The New Orleans Saints have rolled with young quarterback Spencer Rattler as their starter this season, and he's looked solid all year. But there's still a chance, especially if the Saints win less than five games, that they look to move on from him at the end of the season.
LSU's Garrett Nussmeier has been the Saints' clear top choice for the last few months. Nussmeier was seen as the top prospect in the upcoming draft, and his father, Doug Nussmeier, is the offensive coordinator for New Orleans. The fit makes perfect sense, but he hasn't been dominant enough to solidify himself as the No. 1 pick. With the Saints struggling like they are, it seems like they could be headed for the No. 1 pick.
FanSided's Eamon Cassels recently suggested the Saint could prefer prospect quarterbacks John Mateer or Fernando Mendoza over the aforementioned Nussmeier.
Saints may prefer John Mateer, Fernando Mendoza over Garrett Nussmeier
"By all means, Nussmeier has still been solid, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and connecting on 68.6 percent of his passes while leading LSU to a 4-0 record. Nevertheless, Mateer and Mendoza have looked better thus far," Cassels wrote. "Mateer has posted 1,265 yards, six touchdowns, and completed 67.5 percent of his passes. He is also more mobile and athletic, notably rushing for 190 yards and five touchdowns. Conversely, Nussmeier has rushed for -10 yards.
"Mendoza has thrown for 975 yards, 14 touchdowns, and has completed an absurd 76.8 percent of his passes. His elite arm strength and size (6-foot-5) make Mendoza a special prospect. After a dominant 63-10 win over No. 9-ranked Illinois, there should be no question whether Mendoza can produce against elite competition."
It's been clear that Mendoza and Mateer are the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft class, at least through the first few weeks of the season. Obviously, things could change quickly in the college football world, but the Saints will have a tough decision to make next draft season.
Rattler could also throw a wrench in the plans by continuing to grow and develop. If Rattler continues to shine, it would be hard for the Saints to draft a quarterback at the top of the draft. Instead, they could look to build a competent team around Rattler. Only time will tell.
