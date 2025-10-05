Saints Star RB Involved In Popular Steelers Trade Speculation
The New Orleans Saints have a chance to be the biggest selling team at the trade deadline this year and it makes perfect sense.
New Orleans doesn't have much of a chance to compete right now. The team doesn't have much of a chance to compete in the near future either. So the front office could look to trade the veteran stars in an attempt to stockpile draft picks.
Players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave have been at the center of a lot of trade rumors. Kamara is the biggest name being mentioned recently and there's no shortage of suitors.
Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could join the long list of teams who pursue Kamara in a big trade this year.
Alvin Kamara at center of a lot of trade buzz this season
"The New Orleans Saints are one of only three teams in the NFL that are currently winless. They join the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans as the only 0-4 teams in the league with no end to the losing in sight," Popejoy wrote. "We've already talked about the three Jets who could be trade options for the Pittsburgh Steelers and if New Orleans decides to start their rebuild early, here are three more players who the Steelers could consider.
"We aren't sure at this point whether trading for Kamara would hurt rookie Kaleb Johnson more or veteran Jaylen Warren. Kamara is unique in that he has an amazing skill set but has never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season."
This would be quite the bold trade for the Steelers, but it would make sense.
Pittsburgh has Jaylen Warren in the backfield, but he doesn't have much help. Kamara would likely only cost a late round pick, if not a pick swap. The Steelers could shoot for the AFC North title and a potential Super Bowl by swinging a trade for Kamara. With the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals struggling with injuries, the Steelers have a window to win the division.
It makes sense for the Saints to trade Kamara, too. New Orleans needs to add talent and drop some veterans. Clearing way for Kendre Miller to take over in the backfield would be the perfect move.
