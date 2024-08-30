Saints Star’s New Business Venture: From the Gridiron To The Pizza Oven
New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cam Jordan has accomplished many things on the field in his Hall of Fame-worthy career. He can now check something off his allow from the gridiron, a franchise owner. The 35-year-old Jordan has long thought about his life after football, and now this opportunity allows him to bridge that gap once he decides to hang up the cleats.
“The NFL stands for Not For Long,” Jordan recently said. “So right around the age of 25, I opened my eyes to what else can I do? What intrigues me? … It’s all about having the courage and wherewithal to say this is what I want and believe in, and let’s go see if that works.”
Jordan has acquired a stake in eight Little Caesars locations in and around the Indianapolis area. The eight-time Pro Bowler has no direct ties to the area, but a partnership makes sense with the company which is the official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL. Jordan has appeared in TV commercials, marketing activations, and community initiatives in collaboration with Little Caesars.
“It’s just the natural evolution of life and always trying to get the best out of it,” Jordan said in an interview. “I hope this is going to be something I look back on in 15 years and think, ‘This was one of the greatest [decisions] of my life, and this is how many things we’ve done.'"
On the field, the veteran enters his 14th season with the Saints and Jordan still has goals he wants to achieve. He is the franchise's all-time sack leader with 117.5 sacks but wants to reach 130 this season.
"Now I'm just on a year-by-year. I'm gunning for 130 this year. If I don't hit 130, it's gonna be 130", Jordan recently said on his podcast. "Yeah, it's gonna be me, Carl Granderson, Chase Young, and Brian Bresee. I love the odds. I like the challenge."
Jordan reaching 130 sacks this season means he gets 12.5, a mark he last reached in 2021. A productive season from Jordan would boost an anemic pass-rushing effort from the Saints last season. They ranked No. 28 in the NFL with just 34 sacks last season.
New Orleans opens its regular season at home against the Carolina Panthers on September 8 at the Caesars Superdome.