Saints' Stars Sidelined: Top Players Head to Physically Unable to Perform List

Several Saints have been placed on PUP, while Chris Olave goes to the NFI list.

John Hendrix

Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Chris Olave (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Chris Olave (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The New Orleans Saints announced several transactions on Thursday afternoon ahead of training camp getting underway next week.

For starters, Juwan Johnson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Nephi Sewell and Chase Young are going on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. Sewell is coming off ACL surgery from last season, while Young had neck surgery the day after he joined the Saints. Kpassagnon hurt his Achilles in the offseason Johnson had foot surgery from some discomfort discovered throughout practices.

Meanwhile, Ryan Ramczyk is going on the reserve/physically unable to perform list (Reserve/PUP). This means the player doesn't count against the active roster and will sit out the first four games of the season at minimum. Ramczyk has a serious knee issue, and his outlook to return to football isn't that good.

Chris Olave is going to the NFI (non-football injury) list and Bub Means is coming off of it after being placed there the other day. Olave is experiencing back tightness, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

