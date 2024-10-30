Major Return: Saints' Starting QB Back on the Field for Wednesday Practice!
Derek Carr is officially back for the Saints. He was spotted during Wednesday's open portion of practice made available to the media and was throwing towards the back half of our viewing window. Assuming nothing wild happens, he's expected to start against the Panthers. One interesting thing to pass along is that Chris Olave was wearing a special Saints-themed guardian cap during practice.
Nick Saldiveri returned as well, and designated to return from injury players Nephi Sewell and Shane Lemieux were both present. Those who weren't spotted that are obviously concerning including: Cedrick Wilson Jr., Bub Means, Marshon Lattimore, Kendre Miller, Tyrann Mathieu, Rico Payton and Kendal Vickers.
Means has a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time, as he got hurt late in the Chargers game. Kendre Miller is dealing with what Dennis Allen said was 'the other hamstring', while Marshon Lattimore had another flareup of his hamstring injury. Rico Payton has a back injury. The first injury report of Week 9 will be out later this afternoon.
The recently signed Tre Herndon was in No. 28, while Jordan Mims was back in No. 33 and Jacob Kibodi back in No. 35.