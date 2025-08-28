Saints-Steelers Mock Trade Sends Veteran WR To Pittsburgh
The New Orleans Saints have made a few moves this offseason to put their team in the best possible spot to succeed, but it hasn't improved the roster much.
Because of that, the Saints will likely be one of the worst teams in football, creating the opportunity for them to make some trades early in the year or right at the trade deadline. Either way, the front office is going to be able to stack up some draft capital because the team isn't going to contend either way.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Saints could send veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Steelers would be perfect landing spot for Saints' Brandin Cooks
"Cooks is past his prime, though he can still be a serviceable pass-catching threat with a veteran quarterback. The Saints will start second-year pro Spencer Rattler, and rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough may see some time on the field if the former struggles early in the season," Moton wrote. "In his 12th year, Cooks would be a better fit on a playoff-contending squad rather than a team in its early stages of a rebuild with a starting quarterback who has an uncertain short-term future.
"Moreover, the Saints have a young trio of receivers in Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Devaughn Vele. Regardless of how their season pans out, they may be willing to move Cooks for draft capital. The Steelers should be one of the strongest suitors for Cooks, who would be the team's second-best wideout behind DK Metcalf. Calvin Austin III made strides as a big-play receiver last season, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers can target Cooks as his reliable chain-mover in the aerial attack."
For the Steelers, this could work because they are seemingly going for the Super Bowl this season. Adding Aaron Rodgers shows a win-now mentality, and the Steelers could afford to part ways with a future pick in exchange for a wide receiver upgrade.
The Saints would have a tougher time accepting this deal, as they're already quite shallow at wide receiver, but if the Steelers are willing to part ways with a fifth-round pick for the aging wideout, the Saints likely couldn't say no.
More NFL: Saints Under Heavy Fire For 'Worst QB Room' In Football