Saints' Zach Wilson Signing Raises Spencer Rattler Question

The New Orleans Saints have a new quarterback in town.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported on Tuesday night that the Saints agreed to terms on a deal in free agency with former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson to join the quarterback room.

"Saints are signing QB Zach Wilson, according to a source," Underhill wrote on X. "Adds a veteran presence and some competition to the QB room behind Tyler Shough. Wilson, 26, was the No. 2 pick in 2021. He gives New Orleans a third quarterback with starting experience."

Wilson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Things didn't work out in New York and he spent the 2025 season as a backup over with the Miami Dolphins. Now, he's joining a Saints quarterback room that currently has Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. Shough is the guy for New Orleans. He is the starter and is the guy the Saints are building the offense around. But what about the No. 2 spot? Rattler currently is the guy, but he has been in trade rumors this offseason so far.

The Saints brought a new QB in

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks to throw a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Wilson's former team, the Jets, actually was a team speculated as a fit for Rattler earlier in the offseason. Back in February, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Ben Solak ranked Rattler as the No. 10 overall trade candidate of the offseason and gave him a 70 percent chance of being moved. Graziano and Solak floated the Jets, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams as fits,

If the Saints want to trade Rattler, having Wilson in the fold certainly does make things a bit easier. Wilson has 33 starts in the NFL under his belt right now at 26 years old. Rattler is 25 years old and has 14 starts under his belt. At the end of the day, Shough is the starter. Having Rattler and Wilson behind him would be a luxury just in case injuries pop up. But with that being said, the Saints should take a look around at the market and see if any team would be willing to give up some draft compensation for Rattler. He showed improvement in 2025 and has two seasons left on his contract.

With Wilson coming to town, New Orleans currently has a luxury with three quarterbacks capable of starting games in the NFL. While it is a luxury, getting a few draft picks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft in April for Rattler would be even better.