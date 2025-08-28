Saints Under Heavy Fire For 'Worst QB Room' In Football
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football, and there are a lot of reasons why this is the case.
The quarterback room lost Derek Carr at the beginning of the offseason, and the team didn't have the time, money, or resources to find the perfect long-term replacement for Carr. Instead, they were left with second-round pick Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener.
After a long quarterback battle between the three, Haener was cut and signed to the practice squad. With Rattler and Shough's battle being razor-thin, it came down to the final preseason game for coach Kellen Moore to decide his starter. Moore eventually picked Rattler as the team's Week 1 starting quarterback.
The Athletic's Saad Yousuf recently listed the Saints' quarterback room as the worst room in football and shared some strong critiques of the overall unit.
Saints' QB room can't get much worse than it already is
"The timing of Derek Carr’s retirement this offseason did the Saints no favors. Even if they were aware of Carr’s injury situation, it’s tough when your expected starter announces after free agency and the draft that he’s going to retire. The Saints drafted Shough in the second round, so they clearly feel like they could have something there with the young quarterback out of Louisville. If they’re trying to protect Shough until he’s ready for the NFL, that’s understandable. But it never inspires much confidence when you’re in a 'really, really close' quarterback competition with Spencer Rattler, and eventually lose."
There's nothing to be too excited about with the Saints' quarterback room. They have the worst starter in football, and there's a chance they have the worst backup, too. There's likely not another team in football that would use Rattler or Shough as an option on offense.
Neither guy seemingly has the potential to develop into a star, either. At the end of the day, the Saints will likely return to the NFL Draft and free agency next offseason without a franchise quarterback. They could be picking a new signal caller at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Add Talented QB Prospect After Spencer Rattler Decision