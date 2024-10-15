Saints News Network

Saints' Struggle Intensifies: Key Starters Absent from Practice

Not seeing Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed for a second straight day doesn't mean good things for New Orleans this week.

John Hendrix

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) picks up a ball after it was striped from New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) picks up a ball after it was striped from New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints held their first real practice of the week after using Monday as a recovery day following their loss to the Bucs. Facing the short week, New Orleans is very banged up to put it lightly. With our first real look at the team in action, albeit more of a walkthrough practice, here's the rundown of who wasn't there during the open portion made available to the media on Tuesday.

Among those not spotted included Derek Carr, Taysom Hill, Chris Olave, Pete Werner, Rashid Shaheed and Cesar Ruiz. Newly acquired practice squad receiver Dante Pettis was in No. 17. Based on the estimated report on Monday, Lucas Patrick (chest) was the only player to return.

We'll get another injury report soon, but New Orleans looks like it might be without their top two wide receivers and down six total starters for Thursday night's game against the Broncos. The 2-4 Saints desperately need to figure out a way to win before they go on their mini-bye.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News