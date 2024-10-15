Saints' Struggle Intensifies: Key Starters Absent from Practice
The Saints held their first real practice of the week after using Monday as a recovery day following their loss to the Bucs. Facing the short week, New Orleans is very banged up to put it lightly. With our first real look at the team in action, albeit more of a walkthrough practice, here's the rundown of who wasn't there during the open portion made available to the media on Tuesday.
Among those not spotted included Derek Carr, Taysom Hill, Chris Olave, Pete Werner, Rashid Shaheed and Cesar Ruiz. Newly acquired practice squad receiver Dante Pettis was in No. 17. Based on the estimated report on Monday, Lucas Patrick (chest) was the only player to return.
We'll get another injury report soon, but New Orleans looks like it might be without their top two wide receivers and down six total starters for Thursday night's game against the Broncos. The 2-4 Saints desperately need to figure out a way to win before they go on their mini-bye.