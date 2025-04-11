Saints Suddenly Facing QB Uncertainty As Derek Carr Mulls Surgery: Report
It seemed as though the New Orleans Saints had their quarterback puzzle at least partially solved for the 2025 season. Now, they could be starting over from square one.
Veteran four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr was heading into the third season of a four-year, $150 million contract he signed with the Saints, and despite missing seven games last season with various injuries, it looked as if he would be ready to begin the season as the Saints' starter.
That could be out the window with Friday's sudden announcement.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that "threatens his availability" for the 2025 season. The 34-year-old is considering surgery, but it's too early to determine how long he might be absent.
The Saints had already restructured Carr's contract for this season, saving them $30.9 million in cap space that they used to help sign free agents. The flip side is that they may now be paying a total of $40 million to a quarterback who doesn't play a snap.
Currently, the Saints' backups are a pair of young quarterbacks who both made their first career starts during the 2024 season: Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler. They also have Ben DiNucci, listed as the team's fourth-stringer, on the roster.
Where the Saints go from here, assuming Carr isn't able to go, is anybody's guess.
They could look to draft Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart in the first round. They could draft a quarterback in one of the middle rounds and prepare to start Haener or Rattler. It's probably unwise to pursue four-time Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers, but it bears mentioning that he's still a free agent.
Realistically, there may not be a quarterback who can drag the Saints to the playoffs in 2025. If Carr is out, they have to pivot to finding their next franchise QB, whether that's in this year's draft, next year's class, or a wild card.
