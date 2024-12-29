Saints News Network

Saints Suffer Heartbreaking Loss In Final Home Game Against Raiders

The New Orleans Saints struggled against the Las Vegas Raiders who won their fourth game of the season.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fan shows his feelings on a sign during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fan shows his feelings on a sign during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints (5-11) fell to the Las Vegas Raiders (4-12) in their regular season home finale, 25-10. The Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah rushed over 115 yards, for the first time over 100 yards in his career. New Orleans' defense had problems limiting the Raiders' rushing attack with 156 yards of offense.

Saints' starting quarterback Spencer Rattler had a positive game, completing 20-of-36 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 46 yards.

However, the rookie tossed two interceptions, but interim coach Darren Rizzi said about Rattler, "A lot of times he wasn't getting any help."

Spencer Rattler
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) hands off to New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

New Orleans offense "couldn't find a rhythm," Rizzi said. The team only converted 1-of-10 third downs on the afternoon. Conversely, the Raiders were 10-of-18 on third-down conversions as the Saint's defense surrendered over 70 offensive plays.

Second-year running back Kendre Miller sustained a head injury which prevented his return to the contest.

New Orleans wiped off several first downs with holding penalties and a dubious interference flag on Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter. Overall, the team recorded 10 penalties for 85 yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jamaal Williams filled in for a combined 32 rushing yards.

O'Connell Shined
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) passes against New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Raiders signal-caller Aidan O'Connell shined today by connecting on 20-of-35 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Also, he led the Raiders on several long scoring drives for 17, 8, 9, 10, and 12 plays which demoralized the Saints defense.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers surpassed the rookie record for most receptions, previously held by Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, with 105 receptions last season. Also, it's the most receptions set by a tight end, breaking Mike Dikta's rookie tight end record.

The Raiders controlled the clock with 37:50 minutes of offense.

On a positive note for the Saints, defensive end Cam Jordan may have played in his final home game for New Orleans. He sacked O'Connell, making him the 48th quarterback and the 121st sack with the franchise.

The Saints will travel to Florida for a date to meet their NFC South rivals, Tampa Bay, in the season finale on Sunday, Jan. 5.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST WITH KYLE T. MOSLEY

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

Home/News