Saints Suffer Heartbreaking Loss In Final Home Game Against Raiders
The New Orleans Saints (5-11) fell to the Las Vegas Raiders (4-12) in their regular season home finale, 25-10. The Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah rushed over 115 yards, for the first time over 100 yards in his career. New Orleans' defense had problems limiting the Raiders' rushing attack with 156 yards of offense.
Saints' starting quarterback Spencer Rattler had a positive game, completing 20-of-36 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 46 yards.
However, the rookie tossed two interceptions, but interim coach Darren Rizzi said about Rattler, "A lot of times he wasn't getting any help."
New Orleans offense "couldn't find a rhythm," Rizzi said. The team only converted 1-of-10 third downs on the afternoon. Conversely, the Raiders were 10-of-18 on third-down conversions as the Saint's defense surrendered over 70 offensive plays.
Second-year running back Kendre Miller sustained a head injury which prevented his return to the contest.
New Orleans wiped off several first downs with holding penalties and a dubious interference flag on Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter. Overall, the team recorded 10 penalties for 85 yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jamaal Williams filled in for a combined 32 rushing yards.
Raiders signal-caller Aidan O'Connell shined today by connecting on 20-of-35 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Also, he led the Raiders on several long scoring drives for 17, 8, 9, 10, and 12 plays which demoralized the Saints defense.
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers surpassed the rookie record for most receptions, previously held by Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, with 105 receptions last season. Also, it's the most receptions set by a tight end, breaking Mike Dikta's rookie tight end record.
The Raiders controlled the clock with 37:50 minutes of offense.
On a positive note for the Saints, defensive end Cam Jordan may have played in his final home game for New Orleans. He sacked O'Connell, making him the 48th quarterback and the 121st sack with the franchise.
The Saints will travel to Florida for a date to meet their NFC South rivals, Tampa Bay, in the season finale on Sunday, Jan. 5.