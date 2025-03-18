Saints Suggested Blockbuster Would Land Cam Ward From Titans For 4-Pick Package
New Orleans Saints fans need something to be excited about. A new potential franchise quarterback would certainly qualify.
As of this moment, the future looks fairly bleak for the Saints. Not only are they coming off a 5-12 season in 2024, but their salary cap situation remains the worst of any NFL team, and they're almost definitely tied to aging veteran quarterback Derek Carr for at least another year.
Trading up to the first pick in the NFL Draft is a hugely risky play. The Saints would obviously have to mortgage other draft picks to do it, including at least one other first-round selection. But is this year the optimal time for New Orleans to do it?
Miami's Cam Ward would likely be the target if the Saints were to trade up, as the 22-year-old is the consensus top QB in the draft class. Meanwhile, the Saints would have to move up eight slots to trade for the number-one selection, with the Tennessee Titans holding the pick.
On Tuesday, FanSided's Mark Powell projected a potential trade package for New Orleans to acquire that number-one pick: this year's first- and third-round selections, plus the Saints' 2026 first- and fourth-round selections.
"The Saints do have an extra third-round pick this year, which would lessen the blow slightly of trading away two picks in the first three rounds this April. Next year, New Orleans would also have to fork over two picks in the first four rounds, with one of those being the Saints 2026 first rounder," Powell wrote.
"If Moore and Saints are hellbent on landing Ward as their QB of the future, the Titans ought to listen, as they'd then have two first-round picks to use on next year's quarterback class, which most experts deem as far superior to 2025."
The Saints don't have a great receiver room, nor a defense that can win games by itself. They'd be thrusting Ward into a pretty tough situation, but the division is weak as usual, and New Orleans could allow the rookie some time to develop behind Carr, who is making $40 million this season.
If Ward didn't pan out as a long-term starter, this desperate trade would be talked about in a negative light for many years to come. But the cost frankly wouldn't matter if Ward proved to be a quarterbacking savior.
More NFL: Saints Blasted For $31 Million Marquee Free-Agent Signing By NFL Writer