NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Potential Franchise Star With Pick No. 8

The New Orleans Saints hit the jackpot with their draft haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, namely by landing Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough in the first two rounds. But they need to repeat this same production this offseason.

The Saints have a lot of positions they could address with the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. A lot of analysts believe they'll land on a wide receiver or running back to help bolster the offense. But there's only on running back worth that pick and it's hard to tell which wide receivers will be on the board, too.

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Middlehurst-Schwartz projected the Saints would select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to help bolster the future of their offense.

Jeremiyah Love would fit perfectly next to Tyler Shough in New Orleans

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Despite having little reason to do so, the top back in this year's class will run the 40 and go through a workout," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "That might serve as a bit of a tease for what he can offer teams as a big-play weapon out of the backfield, but the real showcase came in the last two years, when he ripped off 35 touchdowns on the ground for the Fighting Irish. The surging Saints still have plenty of holes and might be indulging in a bit of a luxury with this pick, but the bones are there for New Orleans to build an explosive attack around Tyler Shough."

Love is the perfect addition for the Saints for a few reasons.

First of all, he's a potential generational talent, which makes him worth the pick at No. 8. Running backs rarely go this high in the draft, but recent top draft picks like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs have paid off. If the Saints are certain that he'll be a star, he could be worth the selection.

Secondly, Alvin Kamara is quickly approaching the end of his best days in a Saints uniform. There's growing speculation he could be traded as early as this offseason. Either way, he's unlikely to play more than two, maybe three seasons with the Saints, which means it's the perfect time to find his replacement.