Saints Tabbed A 'Best Case Scenario Landing Spot' For Polarizing Quarterback
As the NFL Draft rapidly approaches, there have been a lot of rumors indicating Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders would fall to the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 9 in the draft. Most of the teams in the top eight picks already have a quarterback, so these rumors may actually hold some weight.
FanSided's Christopher Kline backed up these rumors and dubbed the Saints as one of the best landing spots for Sanders if "Deion could rig the draft."
"If Shedeur Sanders is looking for footsteps to follow at the next level, he can't ask for a better mentor figure than Drew Brees," Kline wrote. "The New Orleans Saints are stuck in the perpetually mediocre NFC South, but that just means there's more room to break though and take control of the division.
"The only real drawback here — at least from Prime's perspective — would be Derek Carr. For all the valid criticisms of Carr's play in recent years, he's a high-voltage arm talent with plenty of pedigree. He'd start under center, relegating Sanders to temporary backup status as he gets his feet wet. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, as Tom Brady once served as the understudy in New England. But we know how Deion and Shedeur feel about these things."
There are better landing spots for Sanders, but if he makes it to pick No. 9, there's a good chance the Saints select him. New Orleans has a solid offensive mind coming in as the team's head coach as well as playmakers like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara on offense. Adding Sanders would allow head coach Kellen Moore to sit his rookie quarterback behind Derek Carr for a year before elevating Sanders to the starting role next season.
This could be a dream come true for both sides.
More NFL: Saints Shockingly Linked To $54.5 Million Veteran Edge Rusher