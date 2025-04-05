Saints Shockingly Linked To $54.5 Million Veteran Edge Rusher
The New Orleans Saints have made a few big moves this offseason, but they're far from done. New Orleans' big move of the offseason was the addition of new head coach Kellen Moore. After that, they've cleared some cap space, but they haven't made a huge splash in free agency yet.
With the NFL Draft coming up, the Saints could be zeroing in on a prospect at pick No. 9, which would allow them to sign another player or two in free agency that doesn't play the position they're targeting in the draft.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently linked the Saints to Atlanta Falcons free agent edge rusher Matthew Judon this offseason.
"The New Orleans Saints are bringing back Cameron Jordan on a reworked contract and re-signed Chase Young in free agency," Knox wrote. "However, they could still use additional edge depth after notching just 39 sacks in 2024.
"Matthew Judon, who spent last season in Atlanta, would be a logical fit with New Orleans. He logged 5.5 sacks for the Falcons and played under new Saints edge coach Jay Rodgers, who was Atlanta's defensive line coach in 2024."
The Saints brought back Cameron Jordan and Chase Young this offseason, but they very clearly need to add more talent on the defensive line heading into 2025. They were among the worst teams in the league at rushing the quarterback and there's not much support from the defensive back room right now either.
In an attempt to mask the lack of depth at cornerback, the Saints could add an edge rusher like Judon to get pressure on the quarterback. Added pressure would make the defensive backs' jobs much easier.
More NFL: NFL Writer Predicts Saints Will Make Shocking NFL Draft Decision