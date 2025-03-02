Saints News Network

Saints 'Will Hope' To Re-Sign $22 Million Star Cornerback, Per Insider

Will the Saints be able to re-sign Paulson Adebo?

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a ball intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have a difficult offseason laid out in front of them. In 2024, New Orleans wasn't a great team. After Derek Carr went down, the Saints immediately fell to one of the worst teams in the entire league. They had some embarassing performances down the stretch that led to them landing the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft.

The Saints are also around $60 million over the cap limit and it doesn't appear as though they have any interest in cutting Carr to save some money. The team has multiple free agents they would likely want to sign back, but they might not have the money to do so.

One free agent the Saints are reportedly hoping to re-sign is cornerback Paulson Adebo, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Adebo is projected to land a two-year deal worth around $22 million this offseason, according to Spotrac.

"Saints corner Paulson Adebo is believed to be well-positioned because he's a 25-year-old, second-contract player with length and speed who is recovering well from the surgery on his femur in October," Fowler wrote. "The feeling is the Saints will hope to re-sign him."

Adebo is just 25 years old and very talented. He's coming off a major leg injury that cut his season short after just seven games. In those seven games, the young defensive back recorded three interceptions and appeared to be trending in the right direction.

With him landing on the open market, it's going to be quite difficult for the Saints to re-sign him. The 25-year-old is set to land a solid contract in free agency.

Zach Pressnell
