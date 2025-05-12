Saints' $5 Million All-Pro Speedster 'Could Be On Trade Block'
Earlier this month, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr opted to retire from football due to a shoulder injury that's kept him sidelined for quite some time now.
With Carr now in the rearview, the Saints are able to turn the page to a new era of football, albeit that might not be a good thing. Some analysts expect them to tank this season.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder recently suggested the Saints could follow up Carr's shocking retirement by trading wide receiver Rashid Shaheed this offseason.
"Shaheed has become an explosive weapon for the New Orleans Saints over the last three seasons," Holder wrote. "While only making 19 starts in 33 games, he’s racked up 94 catches for 1,556 yards and 10 touchdowns for averages of 16.6 yards per catch and a score once every 9.4 receptions.
"Additionally, he’s found paydirt as a punt returner in each of the last two campaigns, earning First-Team All-Pro honors with 339 punt return yards and 13.6 yards per return in 2023. However, the 26-year-old who turns 27 in August is scheduled to hit the open market next spring and will likely be looking for a big payday after being an exclusive rights free agent the last time his contract was up."
Trading Shaheed might not be the worst idea for New Orleans, though it would further cripple rookie quarterback Tyler Shough as he fights an uphill battle for NFL success.
Either way, it's unlikely the Saints re-sign Shaheed in the offseason next year. Trading him now wouldn't net them a huge return, but it would be big enough to be worth it.
