Saints Take Flier On Veteran CB Amid Flurry Of Moves
The New Orleans Saints are bound to make a lot of roster moves in the coming weeks. Their team doesn't have enough talent to compete with the other top teams in football, so a bigger rebuild is likely on the horizon.
The Saints have a few big trade pieces they could dangle on the market this year. Players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave could be targeted by contending teams.
While the most exciting moves are bound to be trades, the Saints recently signed cornerback Michael Davis to their roster and announced a slew of other corresponding moves with it.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed cornerback Michael Davis and waived running back Velus Jones Jr," The Saints announced in a statement. "Additionally, the Black and Gold signed wide receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Moliki Matavao to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contracts of defensive end Garrett Nelson, tackle Sataoa Laumea and wide receiver Tommy Mellott."
Davis is the biggest move of the bunch, but the others still hold some weight.
Saints sign Michael Davis among other moves on Tuesday
"Davis, 6 feet 2, 196 pounds, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers out of BYU," The team wrote. "The Glendale, Calif., native has played in 122 career games with 76 starts for the Chargers (2017-23) and Washington Commanders (2024), recording 337 tackles (265 solo), eight interceptions (including one for a touchdown), 70 pass breakups, one sack, eight stops for a loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 26 special teams stops."
Ronnie Bell is another intriguing addition in this flurry of moves. He flashed some potential at Michigan, but hasn't stuck in the NFL. With the Saints potentially looking to trade Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Bell could fight for a roster spot if the right moves are made.
Moliki Matavao could contend for a role on special teams. He's played a small part on special teams in the past for the Saints after the team drafted him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
