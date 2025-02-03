Saints Take Top Receiver Prospect In ESPN's Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints fans probably will like the resluts of ESPN's latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
The Saints own the No. 9 pick in the draft after finishing 5-12. New Orleans, which as of this writing still hadn't filled its head coaching vacancy, has numerous roster holes to fill as it looks to return to NFC relevance.
One of those holes is at receiver, where the Saints need talent to complement Chris Olave. And ESPN's Matt Miller believes New Orleans will use the ninth-overall pick to select Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, arguably the best pure receiver available in the draft.
Here's what Miller wrote of McMillan and the Saints in his latest mock draft:
"Chris Olave is great when healthy (he played only eight games this past season), but the Saints lack impact receivers beyond him. That's why the 6-foot-5 McMillan could fit. He can win deep down the field and gain even more yards after the catch. His range and ability to win 50-50 balls reminds me of the Falcons' Drake London, who was a first-round pick in 2022.
"There is concern about McMillan's pull-away speed at the pro level, so how he runs at the combine will be important for his draft stock. But he's one of the best receivers in this class going off tape alone, finishing third in the country with 1,319 receiving yards in 2024."
Colorado's Travis Hunter has ranked ahead of McMillan on most draft boards, but many experts believe the two-way phenom projects as a better cornerback than receiver in the NFL. As such, McMillan could be the top target for wideout-needy teams atop the draft board.
After posting 90 catches for 1,402 yards in his sophomore season at Arizona, McMillan finished his collegiate career with 84 catches for 1,319 yards in 2024.
