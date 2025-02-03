ESPN Has Jets Landing Stud Offensive Prospect In Latest NFL Mock Draft
Although the New York Jets would prefer to pick higher in the 2025 NFL Draft, they still will have a slew of top prospects to choose from with the seventh-overall selection.
But which direction will they go? How will new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey utilize the first draft pick of their respective Jets tenures?
Those questions won't be answered until the draft starts on April 24. However, in his latest mock draft, ESPN's Matt Miller has the Jets using the No. 7 pick to select LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell.
Here's Miller's full blurb on Campbell and the Jets:
"Despite drafting Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 pick last year, the Jets could still use help in the trenches. Starting tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses are free agents, which would allow Campbell to team up with Fashanu.
"There are questions about Campbell's shorter arms -- I've been told scouts measured them under 33 inches this past summer -- but his quick feet and understanding of angles served him well as a three-year starter. New York could try Campbell at tackle first, where he has the tools to be an impact starter, and then shift him to guard if necessary. Regardless, he gives the Jets another young, talented offensive lineman to build around."
As Miller noted, there's disagreement over whether Campbell will be a tackle or guard in the pros. But there's little debate over his talent and ability to be an above-average NFL offensive lineman.
Of course, with Aaron Rodgers' future uncertain, it remains to be seen which quarterback Jets O-linemen will be protecting next season.
