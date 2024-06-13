Saints Tight End To Have Surgery On Injured Foot, Expected To Be Ready For Start Of The 2024 Season
It didn’t take long to get an updated timeline on New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson. It was reported Wednesday that Johnson would miss a "good amount of time” after suffering a lower leg injury.
On Thursday morning, ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter provided an update on his return. Per Schefter, Johnson will undergo foot surgery that will sideline him for a while, but the belief is that he will be ready to start the season.
Johnson had not been spotted at the first two days of the team’s mandatory minicamp practices. Johnson is entering his fifth season with the team, his third since transitioning to tight end.
In each of the last two seasons, the former wide receiver had strong finishes to the year. In the final four games of 2023, he reeled in three of his four touchdown catches along with 216 of his 368 receiving yards.
Without Johnson over the last few days, tight ends Foster Moreau and Dallin Holker were heavily involved, each making their fair share of plays. The Saints also have offensive weapon Taysom Hill and two more tight ends, Michael
Jacobson and Tommy Hudson, who can contribute as well.
The Saints are expected to host UFL star tight end Sal Cannella for the final day of minicamp practices before breaking on-field work until training camp. Cannella led the UFL in receiving touchdowns this spring with 6 and led all tight ends in both receiving yards and catches.
Former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham could also be an option. He made it known recently that he has not yet made a decision on retiring, leaving the door open for a potential return. Last year, Graham signed with the Saints and was a key redzone weapon scoring, scoring 4 receiving touchdowns on just 6 catches.
The team’s early focus should be on manning the position and field for now. But their top priority will be getting Johnson back as soon as they can and getting him ready to continue his momentum from the end of 2023 for a strong start in 2024.