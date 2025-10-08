Saints News Network

Saints Trade Speculation Gaining Steam; Star RB Could Make Sense For Chiefs

The Saints could send one of their best players to the Chiefs this year...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have been at the center of a lot of growing trade speculation over the last few weeks and it seems like it's only going to heat up as time goes on.

Star running back Alvin Kamara has been one of the top names mentioned on the trade block across football. He could be traded from New Orleans as the Saints look to give backup running back Kendre Miller more opportunities.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Kansas City Chiefs as a potential fit in a blockbuster trade for Kamara.

Alvin Kamara would be a huge boost for Chiefs offense

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamar
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"The Saints picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, besting the Giants. While keeping standout running back Alvin Kamara would help keep the Saints competitive and allow them to continue evaluating quarterback Spencer Rattler, trading the 25-year-old would also make sense," Knox wrote. "Moving Kamara, who has recorded 17 receptions for 360 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, would likely bring a quality return. That's relevant because the Saints may dive back into the quarterback market next year if Rattler or rookie Tyler Shough can't solidify the position.

"There's a chance Kamara would be a cap casualty next offseason anyway. New Orleans is projected to be $18.8 million over the salary cap, and it could save $8.5 million by releasing the 30-year-old with a post-June 1 designation in the spring. With Kendre Miller taking over a bigger role in the offense—he received more carries than Kamara in Week 5—the Saints have a chance to make a move."

The Chiefs need a spark on offense this year and Kamara would be that boost. He's a versatile back with the ability to make plays out of the backfield as a pass catcher and as a runner. Even as he's gotten older, he's kept his vision and explosiveness.

For the Saints, it would make sense to trade Kamara because he's not serving a purpose on the field anymore. Obviously, he makes the team better, but Kamara isn't single-handedly dragging the team to a Super Bowl. If they keep him, he'll rot away in New Orleans for the rest of his career. Trading him to extract some future value for him makes the most sense.

