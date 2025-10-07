Latest Saints Trade Speculation Involves Potential QB Reunion
The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr in the offseason as the franchise quarterback opted for retirement. This left the Saints with Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough as the quarterbacks battling for the job.
After Rattler won the job in the preseason, he's been a solid option for the Saints this year, but he hasn't been anything special. In fact, there's growing speculation that the Saints could look to make a trade for a new quarterback.
FanSided's Wynston Wilcox recently listed the Saints as one of the top trade landing spots for New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston has been delegated as the third string quarterback in New York and could fit with the Saints.
Saints linked to trade for Giants quarterback Jameis Winston
"What do the New Orleans Saints have to lose in bringing Jameis Winston back into the fold? The Spencer Rattler experiment has dragged on far too long and the fact that Tyler Shough hasn’t replaced him yet all but confirms the Saints made a mistake in drafting him," Wilcox wrote. "Winston is the perfect bridge quarterback for them while they anxiously wait for their future franchise quarterback.
"The Saints have far bigger problems than their quarterback, but they certainly need help in that area. What Winston can provide is being the player that can raise morale because this team looks defeated. Sure they got their first win of the season, but that won’t happen too many more times and one thing Jameis Winston can do is make losing not feel too bad."
This idea could make a lot of sense if it comes cheap. The Saints have the draft capital it would take to give up a seventh round pick, but not much more.
Adding Winston wouldn't be to take Rattler's spot as of now. Rattler could still emerge as the team's franchise quarterback if given the right opportunities. But the Saints don't seem to have much with Shough as their backup. He's struggled since being drafted and the Saints might want to upgrade the quarterback room around Shough and Rattler.
Adding Winston would boost the quarterback room without adding a player on the field. If it's very affordable, the deal would make some sense for the Saints.
