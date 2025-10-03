Saints News Network

Saints Trade Speculation Heating Up; Steelers Called Perfect Fit For Star

The Saints and Steelers could come together on a big Alvin Kamara trade...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are in a tough spot right now. They're struggling to get their team off the ground, which often leads to a bigger rebuild. But if they blow up the roster even more, it's hard to imagine any of the young players developing. It would put Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough in an even worse spot than they're already in.

Still, players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Cameron Jordan have found themselves mixed up in trade rumors. The Saints could look to make some big moves in the coming weeks, and a few blockbuster trades might be on the horizon.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Saints could look to trade Kamara to the AFC and called the Pittsburgh Steelers the best fit for the star running back.

Steelers called perfect trade fit in deal for Saints' Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamar
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Plenty of teams would benefit from Kamara's multi-faceted skill set, which should make it easy to settle into more of a platoon, change-of-pace role on a more talented roster," Kline wrote. "Kamara is a proficient route-runner and pass-catcher in addition to handling plenty of simple, early-down work between the tackles for New Orleans.

"One logical destination? The Pittsburgh Steelers, as Jaylen Warren thus far seems ill-equipped to handle lead back duties in lieu of Najee Harris. Kamara can split the workload and give the Steelers a bit more flexibility at the position. He'd surely value the chance to compete for a division crown next to a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers."

The Steelers are in the perfect spot to go for broke this year. They have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and there's no guarantee he plays beyond this season. TJ Watt is only getting older, too. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are quite injured right now, so the AFC North is wide open.

Adding Kamara would be a huge move for Rodgers and the offense. And it likely wouldn't cost an arm and a leg to get the deal done.

For the Saints, trading Kamara would make sense, though it would hurt the hearts of many in New Orleans. There's no use for a talented veteran back on a team as bad as the Saints. Handing over the backfield to Kendre Miller would likely be best for all involved, especially if they can land a draft pick for Kamara.

