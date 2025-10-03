Saints 14-Year Veteran At Center Of Ongoing Broncos Trade Speculation
The New Orleans Saints are headed into an interesting matchup with the New York Giants in Week 5. For the first time all season, the Sants are favored to win.
New Orleans is 0-4 with a few embarrassing losses to kick off the season. There's a chance they only stumble out to two or three wins this season, but Week 5 could be the first one of Kellen Moore's head coaching career.
Either way, the Saints have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks. There are a lot of Saints players being thrown around in trade rumors and it's hard to imagine anybody on the roster being untouchable in the price is right.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently put together a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Davis to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
Saints linked to Broncos in Demario Davis trade idea
"First of all, the Saints need to trade all of the players listed in this story. It’s time for a complete teardown of this veteran-filled roster. Hopefully, the Saints do Cameron Jordan a solid and release him, giving him the option to join a contender and chase a Super Bowl," Verderame wrote. "They may consider doing the same for Davis, but he may still have some trade value. His former coach, Sean Payton, has a need at linebacker after the injury to Dre Greenlaw, who may require more time to recover. Davis, 36, has 38 tackles this season, including four tackles for loss."
The Saints could and should explore the idea of trading Davis. He's on the older side and New Orleans has no reason to keep him on the roster for the next few years. Trading him now would be netting the maximum value for the veteran.
For the Broncos, they could use the services of a talented linebacker this season. The Broncos are built around a strong defense and adding a reliable player like Davis would be a huge step in the right direction.
This idea could make sense for both sides. The Saints should take any kind of draft capital they can get in exchange for Davis, and the Broncos would benefit from adding a talented defender.
