Saints Turn Heads With 'Most Surprising' Roster Cut
For most of the offseason, training camp, and preseason, the New Orleans Saints have been hosting quite a competitive quarterback battle. Early on, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough were all in the running for the position, but Haener quickly fell out of the running.
Rattler and Shough continued to battle through the final game of the preseason. While this race was close, Rattler seemed to hold a slight edge across the board, resulting in head coach Kellen Moore naming him as the starter over Shough to begin the season.
After losing the starting and backup jobs in New Orleans, Haener was cut from the roster as the Saints worked down to 53 players.
Larry Holder of The Athletic recently listed the Saints' decision to cut Haener as their most surprising roster move of the preseason.
Jake Haener release listed as the Saints' most surprising cut
"First-year coach Kellen Moore finally made his starting quarterback declaration Tuesday, tabbing Spencer Rattler over 2025 second-rounder Tyler Shough. Haener was never getting either spot, despite Moore keeping the Saints’ 2023 fourth-round pick in the conversation during offseason media availability," Holder wrote. "Haener never looked the part of an NFL quarterback. It seems likely the Saints will add a veteran QB to the position group to work alongside Rattler and Shough. The Falcons waived Easton Stick, who has worked with Moore in the past. He seems like an easy choice to add via waivers."
Haener shouldn't have been on the Saints' roster in the first place. He was given a chance to play last season with Derek Carr on the shelf, and the young signal caller struggled. With Haener under center, the Saints' offense was uncompetitive.
Cutting him seemed like an easy move for the Saints to make, as there are better options in free agency right now. The Saints could replace Haener with free agent Tyler Huntley or Tommy Devito if they really needed to.
At the end of the day, Haener was a third-string quarterback in the worst quarterback room in football. It shouldn't be too surprising that he was cut.
