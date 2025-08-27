New Orleans Saints Release Former Kansas City Chiefs Star, 4 Others
The New Orleans Saints are officially down to 53 players on the roster, and it came with some tough decisions. As New Orleans worked down to the 53-man limit, it had to cut ties with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Arrowhead Addict's Jaleel Grandberry recently reacted to the Saints' decision to cut Edwards-Helaire.
"One former Kansas City player who will now be looking for a new home is Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The veteran running back was released by the New Orleans on Tuesday, ending his time with his hometown team. Edwards-Helaire, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, attended LSU and was a part of the special 2019 Championship team, and ultimately got to play for New Orleans," Grandberry wrote. "Edwards-Helaire was drafted by Kansas City with the final pick of the first round in the 2020 Draft. He played almost all of his first five seasons with the Chiefs, and looked like a phenomenal pick up as a rookie.
Saints release five players, including Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Dante Pettis
"During his first season, he played in and started 13 games, carrying the ball 181 times for 803 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching 36 passes for 297 yards and an additional touchdown. Joining the Saints for two games in 2024, Edwards-Helaire only had 13 carries for 46 yard and three receptions for 24 yards. Now, his time in New Orleans is finished, and he’ll be looking for the next chapter of his career."
Besides the former Chiefs running back, the Saints also cut ties with safety Terrell Burgess, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, wide receiver Dante Pettis, and defensive end Jonah Williams.
While Edwards-Helaire is the big story and will receive a lot of the attention from these moves, it's Pettis that stands out to me.
Pettis was seemingly fighting for a spot in the starting lineup a few weeks ago. He's very talented and has flashed the ability to impact NFL games for a few years, but the Saints opted against keeping him on the roster.
The decision to cut Pettis likely dates back to the addition of Devaughn Vele earlier this month. With the Saints adding Vele to their wide receiver room, it seemed like Pettis was doomed, and it's now official that he was released.
