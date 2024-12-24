Saints Updated Draft Position: New Orleans Fairly In Control Of 10th Overall Pick
Even when the Saints lose in embarrassing fashion in the national spotlight, it still doesn't help them. They became the first team to get shut out in 2024, and it's the second time it's happened to New Orleans in the past few seasons. It's a struggle right now, and it begs the question of whether or not they know how to fix it or not.
There is no 'magic bullet' for the Saints here. They are going to have to be honest with themselves in the offseason and learn some very tough lessons of their reality. There's no change in their draft position again, as they come in at 10th in the current order with their 5-10 record. Here's where things stand going into Week 17.
Current 2025 NFL Draft Order
- Giants (2-13)
- Patriots (3-12)
- Jaguars (3-12)
- Browns (3-12)
- Titans (3-12)
- Raiders (3-12)
- Jets (4-11)
- Panthers (4-11)
- Bears (4-11)
- Saints (5-10)
REMAINING GAMES FOR NEW ORLEANS: vs. Raiders (3-12), at Bucs (8-7)
Realistically, the Jets, Panthers and Bears are teams to watch if you're rooting for draft position. Chicago has the Seahawks and Packers left, while Carolina has the Bucs and Falcons and New York has the Bills and Dolphins. New Orleans might just stay put is the takeaway here.
BIGGEST NEEDS FOR THE SAINTS: DL, OL, WR, TE
The Saints have a laundry list of needs going into the offseason. They'll have to get under the salary cap, as usual, but then they're going to have to make some major decisions on some players. They need help in the trenches, but they're also going to need more play makers on offense. They'll have as many as six picks within the Top-150 of the draft with the extra picks from Washington.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT: The Saints wins this year have come against Panthers, Cowboys, Falcons, Browns and Giants. Those teams are a combined 24-51. They've outscored them 160-71. The losses? Those teams are combined 94-56. New Orleans has been outscored 275-149.
The Saints can't simply say they're close or feel like they can compete. There's really no fooling anyone with how they've performed.