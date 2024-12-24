Saints News Network

Saints Updated Draft Position: New Orleans Fairly In Control Of 10th Overall Pick

Despite a horrible loss, the Saints still hold the 10th overall spot in the draft.

John Hendrix

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Darren Rizzi looks on during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Even when the Saints lose in embarrassing fashion in the national spotlight, it still doesn't help them. They became the first team to get shut out in 2024, and it's the second time it's happened to New Orleans in the past few seasons. It's a struggle right now, and it begs the question of whether or not they know how to fix it or not.

There is no 'magic bullet' for the Saints here. They are going to have to be honest with themselves in the offseason and learn some very tough lessons of their reality. There's no change in their draft position again, as they come in at 10th in the current order with their 5-10 record. Here's where things stand going into Week 17.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

The Saints need more than a few things in the draft
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rushes for a first down against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Saints 34-0. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  1. Giants (2-13)
  2. Patriots (3-12)
  3. Jaguars (3-12)
  4. Browns (3-12)
  5. Titans (3-12)
  6. Raiders (3-12)
  7. Jets (4-11)
  8. Panthers (4-11)
  9. Bears (4-11)
  10. Saints (5-10)

REMAINING GAMES FOR NEW ORLEANS: vs. Raiders (3-12), at Bucs (8-7)

Realistically, the Jets, Panthers and Bears are teams to watch if you're rooting for draft position. Chicago has the Seahawks and Packers left, while Carolina has the Bucs and Falcons and New York has the Bills and Dolphins. New Orleans might just stay put is the takeaway here.

BIGGEST NEEDS FOR THE SAINTS: DL, OL, WR, TE

The Saints have a laundry list of needs going into the offseason. They'll have to get under the salary cap, as usual, but then they're going to have to make some major decisions on some players. They need help in the trenches, but they're also going to need more play makers on offense. They'll have as many as six picks within the Top-150 of the draft with the extra picks from Washington.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: The Saints wins this year have come against Panthers, Cowboys, Falcons, Browns and Giants. Those teams are a combined 24-51. They've outscored them 160-71. The losses? Those teams are combined 94-56. New Orleans has been outscored 275-149.

The Saints can't simply say they're close or feel like they can compete. There's really no fooling anyone with how they've performed.

John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

