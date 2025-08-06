Saints News Network

Saints Urged To Add 'Experienced, Dynamic' Weapon To Offense

The Saints need to make a big move...

Zach Pressnell

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin seems quite disgruntled with the team as he struggles to come to agreeance on a new contract this offseason. McLaurin has already requested a trade from the Commanders.

The New Orleans Saints have the opportunity to swoop in and steal the disgruntled wide out from Washington.

Tramell Jeffers of Who Dat Dish recently suggested that adding McLaurin to the Saints' offense would be a huge move in the right direction.

"The Saints wide receiver room isn't necessarily the prettiest on paper, Terry McLaurin would instantly give the Saints offense a major boost as a true number 1 wide receiver," Jeffers wrote. "He gives them an experienced and dynamic weapon that can help a young quarterback elevate the passing game.

"McLaurin and Chris Olave would form as one of the best wide receiver duos in the game, which is similar to what Kellen Moore had in Philadelphia, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. If the Saints did pull off this trade, it would be the second time Olave and McLaurin would be teammates. They crossed paths briefly at Ohio State in 2018."

McLaurin would be a big upgrade in the Saints' wide receiver room. Right now, they have Chris Olave, but not much else. This kind of depleted wide receiver core is a nightmare for any quarterback, but it's especially a nightmare for a young quarterback, like what the Saints are set to have.

If New Orleans wants to give its young signal-caller a real chance, it should trade for McLaurin and sign him to a long-term deal. This kind of move would give the team serviceable weapons for whoever wins the quarterback position battle, which is crucial for their development.

More NFL: Saints Should Pursue 'Cut Candidate' QB From Browns

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News