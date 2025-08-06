Saints Urged To Add 'Experienced, Dynamic' Weapon To Offense
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin seems quite disgruntled with the team as he struggles to come to agreeance on a new contract this offseason. McLaurin has already requested a trade from the Commanders.
The New Orleans Saints have the opportunity to swoop in and steal the disgruntled wide out from Washington.
Tramell Jeffers of Who Dat Dish recently suggested that adding McLaurin to the Saints' offense would be a huge move in the right direction.
"The Saints wide receiver room isn't necessarily the prettiest on paper, Terry McLaurin would instantly give the Saints offense a major boost as a true number 1 wide receiver," Jeffers wrote. "He gives them an experienced and dynamic weapon that can help a young quarterback elevate the passing game.
"McLaurin and Chris Olave would form as one of the best wide receiver duos in the game, which is similar to what Kellen Moore had in Philadelphia, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. If the Saints did pull off this trade, it would be the second time Olave and McLaurin would be teammates. They crossed paths briefly at Ohio State in 2018."
McLaurin would be a big upgrade in the Saints' wide receiver room. Right now, they have Chris Olave, but not much else. This kind of depleted wide receiver core is a nightmare for any quarterback, but it's especially a nightmare for a young quarterback, like what the Saints are set to have.
If New Orleans wants to give its young signal-caller a real chance, it should trade for McLaurin and sign him to a long-term deal. This kind of move would give the team serviceable weapons for whoever wins the quarterback position battle, which is crucial for their development.
