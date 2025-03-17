Saints News Network

Saints Urged To Steal $80 Million Pro Bowl Wide Receiver From Bears

The Saints could be in on Pro Bowl pass catcher Keenan Allen.

Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts after a touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason struggling with cap space. It seemed like the Saints were headed for a long and aggressive rebuild. But New Orleans made a trio of decisions that indicated otherwise.

The Saints opted to hold on to Derek Carr and Cam Jordan. Cutting these two players would have saved the Saints quite a bit of money. The team also aggressively pursued Cooper Kupp before he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

With the Saints looking to be aggressive, they could sign or trade for a few different big names this offseason.

Jaleel Grandberry of Who Dat Dish recently suggested the Saints should pursue free-agent wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen is projected to sign for two years and $22 million, per Spotrac.

"At the start of free agency, Keenan Allen didn’t seem like a sensible option for the Saints," Grandberry wrote. "He’s an older receiver— that’s still productive —but New Orleans was believed to be a team focused on the future. However, the Saints have made it clear they’re pushing all their chips to the middle of the table as they try to maximize the next couple years.

"That was evident in the team’s pursuit of Cooper Kupp, who ultimately signed with the Seattle Seahawks. If New Orleans was interested in Kupp, it makes plenty of sense to pivot to Allen. Allen has already played under Kellen Moore, and he’s still been elite in recent years, making the Pro Bowl in 2023 with 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns."

Allen is still a quality wide receiver. Adding him would go a long way toward giving New Orleans a respectable offense again in 2025. If New Orleans can add him for less than what Spotrac projects him to sign for, this move becomes a no-brainer.

