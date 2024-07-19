Saints News Network

Saints Veteran's Season Is Over After Reserve/PUP Designation

Ryan Ramczyk's season is over.

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) leaves the field after warmups for the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
After some further digging into the NFL rules, Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's season is over after being placed on the Reserve/PUP list. The reason is due to him being a vested veteran and the timing prior to the final roster reduction. The initial belief of Ramczyk missing the first four games was for players placed on that list at final roster reductions.

Ramczyk's owed a considerable amount of money from his five-year contract extension in 2021. He restructured back in early May to help free up some space for the Saints this year, but the reality is next year's cap hit for him is just above $29 million (11.2% of the cap) and offers little savings compared to dead money. 2026 is a little easier, and it'll be interesting to see how New Orleans navigates the books on this one.

The Saints thought he was getting better in late February after minor knee surgery, but things drastically changed at the Annual League Meetings a month later. There was no positive moment afterwards, and New Orleans went with Taliese Fuaga with their first-round pick in the draft.

Based on all of the information, it's highly unlikely that we'll ever see Ryan Ramczyk play football again.

John Hendrix

