Saints-Vikings Trade Speculation Heats Up; Key Starter Could Fit In Minnesota

Could the Vikings and Saints come together on a trade this year?

Zach Pressnell

Jul 28, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) looks on at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Jul 28, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) looks on at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have a chance to dominate the trade deadline if they can manage their assets in the best way possible. New Orleans has a lot of valuable trade assets, including players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Demario Davis.

But these aren't the only valuable assets the Saints have to trade away. There are a few other players on their roster who could net the Saints a solid draft pick.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently put together a bold trade proposal that would send former Saints first round pick Trevor Penning to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Trevor Penning could be an intriguing trade chip for Saints

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning
Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"It hasn’t worked out in New Orleans for Penning, the 2022 first-round pick who has struggled to find a starting position. On the bright side, Penning offers versatility as a lineman with starting experience playing tackle and guard," Verderame wrote. "Right now, the Vikings need all the help they can get. Not only has the offensive line disappointed, but three of the five starters are currently dealing with injuries. It’s usually a red flag when teams are willing to shop an offensive lineman because the good ones are rarely available. But it never hurts to add versatility and depth to a critical area."

The Saints might want to trade Penning for a few reasons. First of all, they've found their franchise offensive tackles in Taliese Fuaga and Kelvin Banks Jr. Penning has been solid since moving inside, but it seems like he's unlikely to be re-signed when his contract expires. Instead of letting Penning walk in free agency at the end of the season, New Orleans could net a draft pick in a deal.

The Vikings need to bolster the offensive line in front of young quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy hasn't looked great when healthy, so he could benefit from a better offensive front. Penning is versatile enough to fit the future of the Minnesota offensive line. He could slot in at four of the five lineman spots, aside from center, and the Vikings could look to re-sign him at the end of the year. A sixth round pick is reasonable for Minnesota if it wants to make a playoff push this year.

