Saints vs. Eagles: X-Factors and Key Matchups For Week 3 Showdown
The New Orleans Saints (2-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) in one of the top showdowns in Week 3 of the NFL season. This is the 36th meeting between these teams, with the Eagles holding a 19-16 edge in the series. However, New Orleans holds a 3-1 advantage when these squads have faced off against each other in the playoffs.
This game will be played in the Ceasars Superdome. New Orleans has an 11-8 all-time record against Philadelphia at home. The last time these two played in this venue was during the 2019 Divisional Playoffs, a 20-14 New Orleans victory.
Even though it is early in the year, this game could have ramifications for conference standings or tiebreakers down the road. New Orleans comes in on a roll after demolishing Carolina and Dallas by a combined score of 91-29.
The Eagles are reeling a bit after losing in the final minute at home to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Dating back to last season, Philadelphia has lost seven of their last nine outings.
The Saints News Network has previewed the offensive and defensive matchups between the Saints and Eagles all week. Today, we take a look at a couple of players that may have been a little overlooked while breaking down this matchup.
X-Factor -- Defense
Willie Gay Jr.
Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts has tortured the New Orleans defense in two career games against them in 2020 and 2021. Hurts averaged only 157 yards passing in those games but did far more damage with his legs. On a combination of designed runs and scrambling away from pressure, Hurts ran for a combined 175 yards against the Saints while averaging 4.9 per attempt and rushing for three touchdowns.
Dennis Allen defenses have always had major problems with mobile quarterbacks, and Hurts is one of the better ones in the league. To help combat this, the Saints signed Willie Gay in free agency, an athletic linebacker who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Partly because he's also been dealing with a back injury, Gay has only appeared in 20 defensive snaps for the Saints so far. However, he's a tremendous complement to Demario Davis and Pete Werner and could play a crucial part in the outcome of today's matchup.
In two career games against Hurts, Gay was part of a Kansas City defense that limited the quarterback to under four yards per rush. Gay was often the defender assigned to track Hurts down in the open field. He had 11 tackles in those two games, including eight solo stops and three tackles for loss.
Werner is a fine linebacker at the line of scrimmage but is limited in space. With the athleticism of Hurts and the game-breaking ability of Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, look for Gay to see a lot more reps alongside Davis if he's healthy. Additionally, Gay would be a much better coverage option on Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, which could further hinder a Philadelphia passing attack that will be without WR A.J. Brown.
X-Factor -- Offense
Juwan Johnson
Johnson has been quiet so far this season as a pass catcher. He's caught two of his three targets, both in the opening game, for 26 yards and a touchdown. It's also an offense that targeted their wideouts last week against Dallas.
With Taysom Hill (chest) most likely sidelined, Johnson and Foster Moreau could both be more involved in this week's game plan. Not only as pass catchers, but also as blockers and around different spots in the offensive formations.
In the previous two seasons since Johnson moved from wide receiver to tight end, he has 79 receptions for 876 yards and 11 touchdowns. His athletic ability and route tree allows him to be a legitimate threat at all three levels of a defense, whether it's coming off the line, split outside, or when going in motion.
Wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed could each have big days. Philadelphia's pass defense ranked 31st last season, 27th after two games this year, and is 30th against opposing wideouts. While Derek Carr is sure to target both his big-play receivers, Johnson could have an equally large impact.
Johnson has a size advantage against former Saint and current Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Philadelphia LB Nakobe Dean has the agility and size combination to match up, but that may free up dynamic RB Alvin Kamara in the passing game. No other Eagles linebacker has the skills to match Johnson as a receiver. For Philadelphia, it looks like a potential no-win coverage situation.
Key Matchup to Watch
Saints Offensive Line vs. Eagles Front Seven
Perhaps the most surprising position of the league so far has been the performance of the New Orleans offensive line. The Saints are second in third down and red zone percentage so far as their offense is first in points scored and third in total yardage. They've averaged 4.9 per rush and have allowed just one sack and three QB hits on Derek Carr.
Play design, play-calling, and execution have all been exemplary so far. But the performance of the blockers has been most crucial. Rookie left tackle Taliese Fuaga has been outstanding. Left guard Lucas Patrick has been a solid and underrated offseason addition, while C Erik McCoy remains one of the better centers in the league.
The biggest surprise might be on the right side. Guard Cesar Ruiz has played closer to the 2022 form that earned him a contract extension. Much-maligned tackle Trevor Penning has embraced the switch to the right side. He's been mauling defenders as a run blocker and has held up very well in pass protection.
Respected defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was brought in to restore a Philadelphia pass rush that slipped from 70 sacks in 2022 to 43 last year. The Eagles have a ton of talent on the edge with Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith. That's complemented by a powerful interior of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.
Despite that talent, the Eagles have only three sacks and seven QB hits so far. None of the sacks and only three QB hits have come from those listed above. Yet, it's certainly a group that can alter the outcome of a game.
The test for the Saints will be to establish the running game. It'll be against an Eagles defense that ranks only 25th against the run and surrenders an NFL-worst 6.4 per carry. They'll also be challenged to continue terrific protection of Carr when he drops back to pass.
Will the Saints offensive line continue their terrific level of play to maintain outstanding offensive balance. Or, will the Eagles play up to the potential of their talented defensive front? This matchup will dictate the success of the New Orleans offense, and most likely the outcome of today's showdown.