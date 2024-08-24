Saints vs. Titans: Offensive Position Battles' Final Showdown
After splitting their first two preseason games, the New Orleans Saints conclude their preseason schedule by hosting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Saints returned to their facilities in New Orleans this week after spending this year's training camp in Irvine, California.
New Orleans won their first preseason outing at Arizona. They followed that up with a loss at San Francisco last week. More important than the score of a preseason game, the Saints showed significant improvement in several areas from the first to the second week. This was especially true with their first and second team offense, a source of major concern this offseason.
Several position battles still look too close to call as the Saints go into their game against the Titans. For some of these battles, it could be the difference between making the team or looking for a new job.
Most of the projected starters will likely get the night off against Tennessee. Here's a look at the closest position battles to watch throughout the game.
QUARTERBACK
• Jake Haener
• Spencer Rattler
While Derek Carr is the certain starter, Haener and Rattler have waged a tight battle for the primary backup job. Neither have NFL experience, but each have had several nice moments throughout practices and the preseason.
Haener is entering his second year as a fourth-round pick out of Fresno State. Over two preseason outings, he's completed 16 of 26 throws for 183 yards. He's also been sharp in several practices, looking far more comfortable than he did as a rookie.
Rattler is a rookie fifth-round selection out of South Carolina. Over his two preseason games, he has completed 13 of 25 passes for 97 yards. He hasn't been quite as consistent as Haener, but has often shown off dazzling arm talent.
RUNNING BACK
• Jamaal Williams
• Jordan Mims
• James Robinson
This battle is to see who will be the primary complement to starter Alvin Kamara. With second-year RB Kendre Miller once again injured and missing all but one day of camp, it has created additional opportunities for the other backs to earn roles.
Williams is the returning veteran of these three. He was a major disappointment in his first year with New Orleans, but has run with far more decisiveness during training camp this year. In his two preseason contests, Williams has rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries. As an accomplished inside runner, he seems to have the inside track for one of the available backfield spots.
Mims could be the biggest beneficiary of Miller's latest injury. The 2023 undrafted rookie from Fresno State is well-liked by coaches and possesses some of the same explosion and versatility that Miller has. Mims has been the team's leading rusher through two preseason games, picking up 75 yards on 20 carries.
People forget that Robinson rushed for over 1,000 yards as an undrafted rookie with Jacksonville in 2020 and had nearly 800 more before an Achilles injury the following year. Since that injury, he hasn't looked like the same runner and has bounced around the league, but has had a solid camp with New Orleans. In his two preseason outings, Robinson has run for 54 yards on 12 attempts. Best effective as an inside runner, Robinson could push Williams for a backfield spot.
These backs are not only competing with each other and the ''numbers game'' for a spot on the roster. A good performance by each could also convince the team to choose them over the unavailable Miller, who Dennis Allen has expressed frustration over.
WIDE RECEIVER
• Bub Means
• Mason Tipton
• Cedrick Wilson
• Equanimeous St. Brown
• Samson Nacua
• Kevin Austin Jr.
• Stanley Morgan Jr.
• Shaq Davis
New Orleans has two game-breaking threats in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Aside from that, the rest of the depth chart feels wide open. Second-year WR A.T. Perry has one likely spot out of the four or five available, but his inconsistency prevents him from being a lock as the third receiver.
Means, a rookie fifth-round choice, was held back early on by injuries but showed some nice open field skills against San Francisco. Prior to that he'd been outperformed by his fellow rookie Tipton, an undrafted player from Yale. Unfortunately, Tipton has been sidelined by a hamstring injury that's kept him out of both preseason contests.
Wilson and St. Brown were two veteran offseason additions. More was expected from each, but both were slowed early by injuries of their own. Upon returning to action, each has had trouble getting consistent separation for their quarterbacks.
Injuries at the position prompted the signings of Nacua and Austin. Both have had some impressive moments in practices, but neither has carried that success over into the preseason action.
This competition is wide open heading into this game against Tennessee. The entire group must perform better as a unit. If they don't, there's a possibility that none make it to the regular season opener with the Saints looking for answers on the waiver wire.
OFFENSIVE LINE
• Olisaemeka Udoh
• Landon Young
• Kyle Hergel
• Nick Saldiveri
• Shane Lemieux
• Josiah Ezirim
• Tremayne Anchrum
• Mark Evans II
To call the New Orleans offensive line a work in progress is an understatement. It's a unit that was a major weakness last year, prompting several offseason additions. Those additions included a first-round pick (Taliese Fuaga) and a seventh-round choice along with five signings in free agency.
Lemieux, one of those veteran signings, is squarely on the roster bubble after an uneven camp, at best. Only an injury to Saldiveri that's kept him out of action recently might be the key to Lemieux remaining on the roster. Hergel, an undrafted rookie, might also have a say in that because of his recent strong play. Udoh and Lucas Patrick look likely to make the team but are competing for potential starting spots.
Young, one of the unit's few returning players, also appears to have a spot sewn up with stronger play recently. The position will have three new starters with only C Erik McCoy and RG Cesar Ruiz back in their usual positions. Fuaga will be the starting left tackle. Patrick (LG) and Penning (RT) are leading their respective competitors Hergel, Udoh, and Young, but only slightly.
The Saints showed noticeable improvement up front against San Francisco, but they ate far from alleviating concerns. How the unit plays against Tennessee is sure to determine a few final roster spots. Their play will also affect how much New Orleans looks at the waiver wire after other teams make their cuts in what would be a desperation move for quality blocking.