Saints Week 2 Injury Report: Big Stars Among 13 Players On Wednesday's List

13 Saints are listed on the first injury report of Week 2, which includes big names like Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu.

John Hendrix

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Saints put out their first injury report of Week 2, which has quite a few players on it. New Orleans will travel up to Arlington this weekend to take on the Cowboys in a game that a lot of people around the country will be watching. Here's how things look from Wednesday, as 13 players are listed.

Week 2 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday

Tyrann Mathieu was around but not practicing on Wednesday.
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) forces a fumble on the run of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring)
  • Tyrann Mathieu (heel)
  • Lucas Patrick (toe)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)

LIMITED

  • Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
  • Taliese Fuaga (back)
  • Dallin Holker (ankle)
  • Foster Moreau (concussion)

FULL

  • A.T. Perry (hand)
  • Nick Saldiveri (calf)
  • Rashid Shaheed (finger)
  • Jamaal Williams (shoulder)

Lattimore, Jackson and Patrick were among those not spotted during the open portion of Wednesday's Saints practice. Saw Khalen Saunders briefly, and Tyrann Mathieu was around at first but not practicing. Willie Gay Jr. was out there after leaving early on Sunday, while A.T. Perry, Jaylan Ford and Dallin Holker returned to action. Shemar Jean-Charles is back on the practice squad and was in No. 27.

You can see who is on the Cowboys injury report here.

