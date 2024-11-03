Stay Updated: Saints Week 9 Live Game Alerts and Notes!
Keep updated with all of the Saints in-game action from Week 9 with notes, observations scoring updates and much more from Charlotte.
In this story:
CHARLOTTE -- New Orleans has had their backs against the wall for weeks, but Sunday feels like they're down to their final strike. A loss to the Panthers on Sunday would be detrimental for the Saints. A win, depending on the nature of it, could help the team out, but won't exactly make believers of others. They have a long ways to go, to say the least.
Keep updated with all of the lates from Bank of America Stadium as we'll update you with the latest, provide notes and observations as well as put the big play highlights in our weekly thread.
Pregame Notes
- There's several Saints who will be making their season debuts on Sunday. That list includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Shemar Jean-Charles, Roderic Teamer and Tre Herndon. Injuries continue to be a common theme for New Orleans, and they enter down three of their top four corners.
- I reported early in the week that Rico Payton's back injury was not serious, and he ended up not being able to go today. He got some rest throughout the week and made a brief appearance at practice on Friday, but he hopefully returns next Sunday against the Falcons. Kool-Aid McKinstry might be out multiple weeks.
- The Saints have just a 4% chance of making the playoffs. A loss today should force the team to make changes, regardless of whether they want to or not. But would they? Hard to see it. I feel like New Orleans will show up today, however. Getting Derek Carr back does help.
- Another return for the Saints that could happen next week is safety Will Harris. He's been out with a hamstring injury, and New Orleans could also get Shane Lemieux and Nephi Sewell back. What is interesting is who would you trim or trade to make room for someone like Sewell? They like Anfernee Orji a lot as well as D'Marco Jackson. Could Willie Gay Jr. be a candidate?
Published