Saints vs. Panthers: Who's Out and What It Means For Week 9

The Saints are depleted at the corner position, being down several of their normal players. Here's who else won't play in Week 9.

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
CHARLOTTE -- On Friday, the Saints ruled out four players for Week 9's matchup against the Panthers. Since then, Bub Means (ankle) and Kendre Miller (hamstring) went on injured reserve. Here's a look at who else is out for New Orleans in their must-win game against Carolina.

Saints Inactives List - Week 9

Jamaal Williams was dowgraded and did not make the trip
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
  • Spencer Rattler (emergency third quarterback)
  • Jamaal Williams (groin)
  • Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
  • Rico Payton (back)
  • Jaylan Ford
  • John Ridgeway III (oblique)

The big storyline here for the Saints is that they'll be down at the corner spot, with Alontae Taylor being their lone healthy and consistent player at the position. Ugo Amadi could go into the slot when it's needed, and we'd expect Shemar Jean-Charles to start opposite of Taylor. Tre Herndon, who recently joined the team's practice squad, was called up this week.

At the running back position, New Orleans will roll with Alvin Kamara and Jordan Mims. We'd expect to see a little bit more of Taysom Hill too. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will make his debut for the black and gold.

While you wait for kickoff, hop on over to our Pregame Report and get caught up.

