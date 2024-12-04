NFL Week 14: Saints Wednesday Injury Report Sees Big Returns
The Saints get some big players back in the mix to kick off Week 14.
In this story:
While some Saints players leave the fold, some big ones return. Week 14's first injury report sees New Orleans have two expected absences, but they're getting back some weaponry. Naturally, at 4-8 the team is a longshot to make the postseason, but they'll try to rebound from their loss to the Rams on Sunday when they take on the Giants. Here's the breakdown.
Wednesday Saints Injury Report - Week 14
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Taysom Hill (knee)
- Cesar Ruiz (concussion)
- Nick Saldiveri (knee)
LIMITED
- Juwan Johnson (foot)
- Erik McCoy (groin)
- Bub Means (ankle)
- Foster Moreau (shoulder)
- Lucas Patrick (calf)
FULL
- Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)
- Tyrann Mathieu (forearm)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
- Pete Werner (hand)
Darren Rizzi said on Wednesday that Ruiz has already completed the first couple of steps of the concussion protocol, but we'll see where he's at as the week progresses. Chris Olave (concussion) is supposed to see another specialist next week, while Erik McCoy and Lucas Patrick are trending in the right direction for this weekend.
Published