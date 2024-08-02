Saints Welcome Back Former Leading Receiver Following His Release From The Steelers
New Orleans Saints Re-Sign Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway
Tody's re-signing of Marquez Callaway was influenced by the rash of injuries at the wide receiver position. In a corresponding move, the Saints waived tight end Tommy Hudson with an injury designation to make room for Callaway on the roster. The team could place Hudson on injured reserve if he clears waivers.
"Cedrick Wilson is dealing with a groin injury. Bub Means dealing with a lower leg/shin injury. The team’s first unit of WRs often looked like Olave, Shaheed and Tipton with St. Brown also gone today," Ross Jackson reported. Also, rookie wideout Bub Means is still isn't 100% since the beginning of training camp.
Marquez Callaway, who originally joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee after the 2020 NFL Draft. During his initial stint with New Orleans, he played in 45 regular season games, starting 17 recording 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns.
Callaway’s most productive season came in 2021 when he led the Saints in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. He was a fan favorite while posting 46 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns.
Despite his early success with the team, the Saints allowed Callaway to test free agency. His practice squad contract expired in January 2024 and Pittsburgh signed him to a free agent deal this offseason. The Steelers waived Calloway a few days ago on July 28 before returning to New Orleans.
Calloway’s return marks his third stint with the Saints, with hopes to be a reliable option to help OC Kubiak's offense. and maintain their competitive edge in the NFL, Callaway’s presence will be crucial. Fans can look forward to seeing him back in action, contributing to the team’s success as they prepare for the upcoming season.
The re-signing of Marquez Callaway underscores the Saints a critical need in the building at training camp. Will New Orleans consider adding a free agent receiver like Hunter Renfrow or Marquise Goodwin? Or, do the wait for more camp cuts? Better yet, would Mickey Loomis consider trading for Aiyuk because of his ties with Coach Kubiak?
For the moment, New Orleans is tettering towards having serious iusses at wide receiver should another player go down in camp with an injury.
We shall see.
