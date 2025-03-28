Saints' 'Worst Case Scenario' Draft Selection Revealed
FanSided's Cody Williams recently put together a "botch job" mock draft for the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. If you're not completely sure what a "botch job" mock draft is, let me explain.
The premise behind Williams' idea is to make a worst-case-scenario pick for each team. Whether it be because it's a reach, the player will flop, or it's not a position of need, Williams is simulating each team botching their first-round pick.
In this mock draft, Williams has the Saints selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"Let’s be real, I’m going to have to do some mental gymnastics to call this a mistake for the New Orleans Saints," Williams wrote. "Mason Graham is a Top 5 (or maybe even Top 3) player in the 2025 NFL Draft class and he could be a defensive stud for the Saints for years to come. Having said that, my ideal vision for the Saints is to grab a player at a more premium position like offensive tackle or edge rusher than an interior defensive lineman, even one with the talent and impact of Graham in the middle. "
While it's noted that Graham is one of the most talented players in the entire draft, it's also noted that he doesn't really fill a huge hole for the Saints. New Orleans has massive holes at wide receiver, offensive tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback and they would be passing on all of these positions to take Graham.
Graham isn't a "botched pick" in this scenario because he's bad or won't have an impact. He's the worst-case scenario because he doesn't fit a huge hole when the Saints have plenty of holes to patch up with this pick.
