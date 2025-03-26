Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Land Transcending 1,233-Yard Pass Catcher

The Saints could land Tyler Warren at pick No. 9.

Zach Pressnell

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 31, 2024.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have a few holes they need to address in the upcoming NFL Draft.

There's growing speculation that the Saints could be a suitor for Jaxson Dart as an eventual Derek Carr replacement. They've also been connected to Shedeur Sanders if he falls to pick No. 9. But it's unlikely the Saints use this pick to land a quarterback.

Instead, they could add a star pass catcher or a defensive back. Both their pass catching and cornerback groups are heavily depleted after not addressing them aggressively in free agency.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft. In his mock draft, Prisco predicted the Saints would pass on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in order to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. CBS Sports has Warren ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the draft and the No. 19-ranked prospect overall.

"They have to get weapons for an offense that lacks them," Prisco wrote. "Even with Juwan Johnson back, Warren would be a big-time, pass-catching tight end for Derek Carr. They could also look defensive end or corner here."

Saints fans would likely prefer that New Orleans addresses its cornerback group with this pick, especially if Johnson is available. But let's remember that Warren is a transcending talent with franchise altering ability.

Warren, 22, stands at 6-foot-6 and moves like a player much smaller in size. He has a very developed route tree with tremendous hands and the ability to win the jump ball. Because of this, he was able to record 1,233 yards and eight receiving touchdowns on 104 catches last season.

While tight end might not be the biggest issue on the Saints' roster, Warren is a player that could be too hard to pass on.

