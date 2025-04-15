Saints Would Acquire $170 Million Star In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The New Orleans Saints need to find a new quarterback following the potential loss of Derek Carr for the season. Looking at the NFL Draft, only Shedeur Sanders jumps off the page at pick No. 9. Looking at the trade block, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy would make a lot of sense if he can't get a long-term extension done with the team.
Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated suggested the 49ers are engaged in a contract negotiation that would make Purdy the highest paid player in 49ers history, topping Nick Bosa's $170 million deal.
"In addition, the 49ers are engaged in a lengthy contract negotiation with Brock Purdy that will make him the highest-paid player in franchise history," Cohn wrote. "If recent history is any indicator, this deal won't get done until early September and Purdy will hold out until he gets paid -- that's what Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams did the past two years."
But what if these negotiations fall through and Purdy holds out? Just like many players in the past, Purdy could be traded at that point and the Saints make a lot of sense as the landing spot.
New Orleans could part ways with multiple top 2026 NFL Draft selections in order to land Purdy, but the Saints would also need to be willing to sign him to a long-term contract extension.
This would be a huge step in the right direction because it would allow the Saints to use their 2025 NFL Draft picks to land stars like Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka while keeping the 2026 draft picks to trade for Purdy.
