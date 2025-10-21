Blockbuster Saints-Giants Trade Buzz Makes No Sense After Recent Update
The New Orleans Saints are bound to be one of the biggest sellers at the trade deadline this season and star wide receiver Chris Olave seems bound to be one of their biggest trade chips
But Olave recently confirmed a report that the Saints and his agency were working on signing a long-term contract extension to keep him with the team for years to come. Still, some trade rumors have continued.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently suggested the Saints could trade Olave to the New York Giants despite these recent contract rumors.
Saints likely won't look to trade Chris Olave this season
"The New Orleans Saints have played better than some might've expected, but at the end of the day, they're 1-6 and are all but out of postseason contention. Given that and their bleak future, they should be aiming to tear things down and restart. They're unlikely to trade Alvin Kamara and others, but a guy who might get dealt is Chris Olave. The New York Giants make all the sense in the world as a landing spot.
"Sure, at 2-5 (and with a loss in New Orleans) the Giants aren't much better than the Saints, but their offense looks as dynamic as it has in quite some time with Jaxson Dart under center even with Malik Nabers out for the year. Giving Dart a high-end wideout like Olave to throw to might not help get the Giants to the playoffs this season, but it'd help Dart develop quicker as a passer. The fact that he'd come with at least one extra year of control and give the Giants a dynamic duo for 2026 with Nabers and Olave makes this fit a slam dunk."
This idea makes all the sense in the world for the Giants.
Olave would help them win this season while Malik Nabers is out with an injury. Olave would also fit perfectly into their bright future.
But this idea makes no sense for the Saints.
With Olave confirming the two sides are discussing a contract extension, the Saints likely aren't even considering trading him at this point. That would all but confirm that the Saints see Olave as a huge part of their future.
Trading the star would make sense if they weren't interested in signing him long-term. But given the fact that New Orleans wants to keep Olave in town, a trade is likely off the table.
