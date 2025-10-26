Saints WR Getting Heavy Buzz As Trade Target For Desperate Steelers
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football this year, which has resulted in a lot of trade speculation building up around their roster.
Wide receivers Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks have all been mentioned as trade candidates, but it's Shaheed who seems like the most likely player to be moved.
FanSided's Wynston Wilcox recently put together a mock trade that would send Shaheed to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick.
Steelers gaining steam as Rashid Shaheed landing spot
"DK Metcalf isn’t enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, which is why they’ve been linked to landing Shaheed before the deadline. This is as all-in of a season as the Steelers can have so they shouldn’t be worried about draft capital, especially giving up a third round pick at that," Wilcox wrote. "They could possibly add in a player for the Saints to sweeten the deal, but the Steelers need to add at least one more weapon for Aaron Rodgers. After Metcalf, who’s the team’s leading receiver with 406 yards, Pat Freiermuth is second with 187 and the next receiver is Calvin Austin III with 139 receiving yards.
"This offense needs another receiver and the fact that they’ve been lackadaisical in replacing George Pickens shows why they need to jump at Rasheed. With Rodgers, Metcalf would be the primary target with Shaheed serving as the explosive playmaker that can turn short passes into significant gains. This is something the Steelers really shouldn’t be thinking too much about. They need some basic improvements on offense and refusing to make a simple trade for Shaheed could come back to haunt them after the deadline."
The Steelers are the perfect fit for Shaheed. They desperately need a second option beyond DK Metcalf. They're seemingly all in to win this season, which would put a deal like this on the table, though they might not be willing to give up this high of a draft pick for an expiring Shaheed.
The Saints would take a deal like this in a heartbeat. Shaheed's contract is expiring at the end of the season, and it seems unlikely they're going to re-sign him. As a result, a fifth-round pick would likely get it done, but a third-round pick would be a no-brainer.
