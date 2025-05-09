Saints Writer Has High Expectations For Tyler Shough At Rookie Minicamps
The New Orleans Saints made the bold decision to draft quarterback Tyler Shough at the top of the second round of the NFL Draft. This decision has split the media with some hating the idea of adding Shough and some seeing it as a very underrated selection.
Drew Collings of Who Dat Dish recently listed Shough's arm talent and creativity as things to watch during Saints' rookie minicamps. Collings had quite high praise for the second-round draft pick.
"Tyler Shough’s arm talent will be on full display at rookie minicamp. Shough is joined by former Iowa State quarterback, Hunter Dekkers, as the only quarterbacks participating," Collings wrote. "This will allow the former Louisville Cardinal to get ample reps. One of the premier qualities of Shough’s game is his arm talent and creativity.
"He is constantly contorting his arm angles or throwing it on the run to find an open lane. This creates some highlight reel passes as he’s drifting one way just to throw it back across his body. Be on the lookout for Shough to impress a lot of people and put on a clinic at minicamp."
Shough will get every opportunity imaginable to showcase his talent level. He has quite a talented arm with the ability to make plays and shock people. Saints rookie minicamp will be his first opportunity to showcase himself to the NFL world, but it certainly won't be the last.
New Orleans' front office needs Shough to be successful to justify spending a second round pick on him. The Saints need him to be successful so they're not the worst team in the league.
