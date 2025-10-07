Saints Young LB Under Fire; Called New Orleans' 'Worst Starter'
The New Orleans Saints don't have a lot to be happy about this season. They've experienced some pretty embarrassing losses already, but head coach Kellen Moore recently secured his first career win over the New York Giants in Week 5.
Heading into a Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots, Moore and the team are looking to build up some momentum. A home game with the Patriots is a winnable matchup for Spencer Rattler and the Saints, but they'll need the defense to play its best game yet.
The defense hasn't been good this season and there are a few weak links along the starting lineup. Missing Chase Young in all five games so far hasn't helped, but there are other weak links in the lineup.
Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson recently listed linebacker Pete Werner as the Saints' worst starter. New Orleans needs to replace Werner before it's too late.
Saints need to replace Pete Werner with Danny Stutsman
"There are plenty of issues that need to be addressed on the New Orleans Saints defense, with linebacker Pete Werner shaping up to join the growing list of misses by general manager Mickey Loomis," Johnson wrote. "A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Werner has one of the highest missed tackle rates (13.5 percent) among qualified linebackers, and he’s one of the league’s worst in coverage (12.2 yards per reception and a 100.4 QB rating allowed on 11 receptions)."
When the Saints drafted Werner in the second round a few years ago, they thought they were getting a solid linebacker who rarely made mistakes, like the player he was at Ohio State. But Werner has been far from it. He misses a lot of tackles, which was supposed to be his strong suit, while also being a liability in coverage.
At this point in the year, the Saints need to consider giving rookie linebacker Danny Stutsman more of an opportunity. Stutsman has been solid in training camp, the preseason, and his limited time on the field this year. He's a hard-nosed linebacker with the ability to make a tackle. He might not be the best cover guy in the league, but there's a chance he's better than Werner. It's time for New Orleans to make the change.
