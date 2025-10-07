Saints News Network

Saints Young LB Under Fire; Called New Orleans' 'Worst Starter'

Pete Werner hasn't been very good for the Saints this year...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints don't have a lot to be happy about this season. They've experienced some pretty embarrassing losses already, but head coach Kellen Moore recently secured his first career win over the New York Giants in Week 5.

Heading into a Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots, Moore and the team are looking to build up some momentum. A home game with the Patriots is a winnable matchup for Spencer Rattler and the Saints, but they'll need the defense to play its best game yet.

The defense hasn't been good this season and there are a few weak links along the starting lineup. Missing Chase Young in all five games so far hasn't helped, but there are other weak links in the lineup.

Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson recently listed linebacker Pete Werner as the Saints' worst starter. New Orleans needs to replace Werner before it's too late.

Saints need to replace Pete Werner with Danny Stutsman

New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsma
Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman (47) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"There are plenty of issues that need to be addressed on the New Orleans Saints defense, with linebacker Pete Werner shaping up to join the growing list of misses by general manager Mickey Loomis," Johnson wrote. "A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Werner has one of the highest missed tackle rates (13.5 percent) among qualified linebackers, and he’s one of the league’s worst in coverage (12.2 yards per reception and a 100.4 QB rating allowed on 11 receptions)."

When the Saints drafted Werner in the second round a few years ago, they thought they were getting a solid linebacker who rarely made mistakes, like the player he was at Ohio State. But Werner has been far from it. He misses a lot of tackles, which was supposed to be his strong suit, while also being a liability in coverage.

At this point in the year, the Saints need to consider giving rookie linebacker Danny Stutsman more of an opportunity. Stutsman has been solid in training camp, the preseason, and his limited time on the field this year. He's a hard-nosed linebacker with the ability to make a tackle. He might not be the best cover guy in the league, but there's a chance he's better than Werner. It's time for New Orleans to make the change.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

