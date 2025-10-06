Omarion Hampton Injury Sparks Chargers-Saints Trade Speculation
The New Orleans Saints and star running back Alvin Kamara have been at the center of a lot of trade speculation over the last few weeks and it's only heating up as time goes on.
The Saints have a lot of potential suitors who could look to make a move for Kamara, but recent injuries could spark the rumors even further.
Drew Bishop of The Sporting News recently suggested the Los Angeles Chargers could look to trade for Kamara. This idea makes even more sense after Omarion Hampton's injury and corresponding move to the injured reserve.
Alvin Kamara would be the perfect Omarion Hampton replacement for Chargers
"The Chargers drafted running back Omarion Hampton out of UNC in the first round of this year's draft but they could still make a move for Kamara," Bishop wrote. "For starters, they opened the year with veteran Najee Harris in a timeshare with the rookie Hampton while he adjusted to the NFL until Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.
"Kamara would provide leadership and another look in the Chargers' backfield especially if they make the playoffs. He would also be another receiver for QB Justin Herbert to target in the flat and over the middle. Right now the Chargers' backups are Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal. That's not going to cut it if they want to compete for a Super Bowl. Kamara could be the missing piece they need. The NFL trade deadline falls on November 4th so the Saints have time to shop Kamara and their other veterans to get the best offer. If the veteran running back is truly on the market you can expect plenty of suitors calling in to New Orleans and maybe one will make a deal."
The Chargers are seemingly a Super Bowl contender this year, but they need to have a solid running back or else the offense will be far too one-dimensional. With Najee Harris out for the season and Hampton's return in question, the Chargers could be pushed to make a huge move.
The Saints need to find any way possible to extract a fifth-round pick or sixth-round pick from Kamara. This would help push the team toward a brighter future while allowing Kendre Miller to take over as the lead back in New Orleans.
More NFL: Blockbuster Saints Trade Speculation Heating Up After Week 5 Win