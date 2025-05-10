Shocking Derek Carr Retirement May Lead Saints To Ex-Jets Star
The New Orleans Saints have had quite a huge question mark at quarterback for the last few months, but those questions were recently answered for the team and it comes in the worst way possible.
New Orleans' franchise signal caller, Derek Carr, has announced his retirement from football due to a devastating shoulder injury that would have required surgery and kept him off the field in 2025. Carr reportedly tried injections and rehab to fix the ailment, but nothing would be 100 percent unless he underwent surgery.
With his retirement, Carr will forgo the $30 million guaranteed to him this season, but the Saints won't seek reimbursement for the $10 million roster bonus or $10 million signing bonus paid to Carr. Both sides are able to find some light in this dark moment.
For the Saints, this could open up the window to sign veteran Aaron Rodgers.
To this point, it hadn't seemed like a realistic option considering how little money New Orleans had to play with. But with Carr's $30 million off the books, there's a real chance it looks to take a shot on Rodgers, even if it's to give rookie signal caller Tyler Shough the chance to sit and learn for a year.
While Rodgers likely doesn't elevate this team to being a Super Bowl contender, his addition would work wonders for the growth of Shough and the team as a whole.
The Saints wouldn't have much competition in the Rodgers sweepstakes. At this point, it seems like it's the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saints, or retirement for the 41-year-old star.
